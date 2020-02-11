Search

Victorian 'virtual reality' comes back to life in seaside town

11 February, 2020 - 18:30
A stereo pair of the restoration of the window at the parish church, about 1870, with the chancel still to be rebuilt. Image: Supplied by Friends of Cromer Museum

A stereo pair of the restoration of the window at the parish church, about 1870, with the chancel still to be rebuilt. Image: Supplied by Friends of Cromer Museum

Archant

It was a Victorian cutting-edge technology, allowing people to cast their eyes into a three- dimensional world which, at the time, must have seemed magical.

A view along Church Street taken in stereo; It is probably a Daniel Savin image as it is right outside his shop. The road is not made up and some buildings on the right are now three story instead of the to in the image. Image: Supplied by Friends of Cromer MuseumA view along Church Street taken in stereo; It is probably a Daniel Savin image as it is right outside his shop. The road is not made up and some buildings on the right are now three story instead of the to in the image. Image: Supplied by Friends of Cromer Museum

And now, pictures of Cromer taken with stereo cameras - some from the Victorian era, and some more modern images - are to be the subject of a special presentation.

Paul Damen, a photographer and lecturer from Cromer Museum's friends group, will give the presentation about the images, which originally went on display through a special viewing box or a hand-held stereo viewer. Because the camera took two slightly off-set images, the viewer would make the image jump out in 3D.

Peter Stibbons, chairman of the Friends of the Museum, said: "(Mr Damen) has been able to set up the stereo images in such a way as they can be projected onto the screen, for us all to enjoy."

The talk will take place on Friday, February 21 at 7.30pm at Cromer Community Centre in Garden Street.

A glass plate negative of stereo image from Cromer and district. Image: Supplied by Friends of Cromer MuseumA glass plate negative of stereo image from Cromer and district. Image: Supplied by Friends of Cromer Museum

One of the stereo images from the west cliff path view with the jetty in the background, circa 1860, taken by Daniel Savin. Image: Daniel Savin/Supplied by Friends of Cromer MuseumOne of the stereo images from the west cliff path view with the jetty in the background, circa 1860, taken by Daniel Savin. Image: Daniel Savin/Supplied by Friends of Cromer Museum

