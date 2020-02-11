Victorian 'virtual reality' comes back to life in seaside town
Archant
It was a Victorian cutting-edge technology, allowing people to cast their eyes into a three- dimensional world which, at the time, must have seemed magical.
And now, pictures of Cromer taken with stereo cameras - some from the Victorian era, and some more modern images - are to be the subject of a special presentation.
Paul Damen, a photographer and lecturer from Cromer Museum's friends group, will give the presentation about the images, which originally went on display through a special viewing box or a hand-held stereo viewer. Because the camera took two slightly off-set images, the viewer would make the image jump out in 3D.
Peter Stibbons, chairman of the Friends of the Museum, said: "(Mr Damen) has been able to set up the stereo images in such a way as they can be projected onto the screen, for us all to enjoy."
The talk will take place on Friday, February 21 at 7.30pm at Cromer Community Centre in Garden Street.