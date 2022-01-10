News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Archery and airgun club owner honoured for 'stalwart' service



Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:55 PM January 10, 2022
Pictured centre is North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker presenting the certificate to 

Pictured centre is North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker presenting the certificate to Jonathan Hancock of Holt Woodlands Archery and Airgun Club. Bishop Dr John Mills is on the right. - Credit: Supplied by Bishop Dr John Mills

The owner of Holt Woodlands Archery and Airgun Club, Jonathan Hancock, has been presented with a certificate of appreciation and a shield to thank him for the support he has given armed forces veterans. 

Bishop Dr John Mills from the Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club (Cromer) said Mr Hancock was a worthy recipient of the honour. 

He said: "He has been a real stalwart in helping our local veterans and others who have their own stress and problems, even at a time when he was going through his own battle with stress and some difficulty over the archery club and grounds.

"Sadly, more veterans die of suicide than they do in combat and therefore, the ethos of the club is mutual support, advising and supporting on welfare issues or just providing an arm around the shoulder."

The club meets every third Sunday of the month at Breakers Café in Garden Street, Cromer, with free breakfasts on offer for those veterans in need. For more information, email afvbccromer@talktalk.net




