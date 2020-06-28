Search

Vehicle catches fire on Norfolk country road

PUBLISHED: 17:22 28 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:28 28 June 2020

A car caught fire at Egmere, on the main road between Fakenham and Wells. Picture: Brian Duff

A car caught fire at Egmere, on the main road between Fakenham and Wells. Picture: Brian Duff

Archant

A road was closed after a vehicle caught fire on a country road.

A car caught fire at Egmere, on the main road between Fakenham and Wells. Picture: Brian DuffA car caught fire at Egmere, on the main road between Fakenham and Wells. Picture: Brian Duff

Plumes of black smoke could be seen rising from the scene of the blaze, which happened on the B1055 at Egmere, between Wells and Fakenham, on the afternoon of Sunday, June 28.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said one fire engine from Wells Fire Station responded to the call.

The spokesman said: “Hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera were used to extinguish.”

The fire had been brought under control by 3.18pm.

Brian Duff, from Horstead, was among several motorists who saw the fire.

He said a couple and their dog were in the car, but were unhurt in the incident.

“[The firefighters] got it all under control very quickly,” he said.

Mr Duff said police were also on the scene.

The road was reopened shortly after 4pm, but the car still by the side of the carriageway, waiting for recovery, at that time.

