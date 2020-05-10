Couple’s tribute for VE Day

David Garrett in his Home Guard uniform. Picture: Maurice Gray Archant

Tucked away in a quiet lane on the outskirts of a small seaside village, a couple spend most of their time raising funds for charities by travelling around East Anglia displaying wartime memorabilia, which they have collected over many years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David and Angie Garrett displaying some of their memorabilia. Picture: Maurice Gray David and Angie Garrett displaying some of their memorabilia. Picture: Maurice Gray

David and Angie Garrett settled down in Walcott five years ago, after retiring from Mr Garrett’s farm work, at Old Hall Farm Witton, for 51 years.

They have always been interested about their forefathers and those who fought in the wars for their country.

Mr Garrett, 67, said: “We have always been interested in the wars and how people managed and those soldiers who came back and the many who didn’t”.

VE Day celebrated the 75th year since Winston Churchill announced that the enemy had surrendered, and war was over, allowing thousands of people to return to re-establish their lifestyle again.

David and Angie Garrett displaying their wartime bikes. Picture: Maurice Gray David and Angie Garrett displaying their wartime bikes. Picture: Maurice Gray

“Our fathers and uncles were in the RAF and Army and logged their time during the wars and we wanted to keep the awareness of what these people went through”, said Mr Garrett, wearing a Home Guard uniform.

“VE Day was very special so we displayed our memorabilia at the front of our house which was our tribute to all those involved”.

by MAURICE GRAY

You may also want to watch: