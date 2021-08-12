VE Day anniversary to finally be celebrated in North Walsham
- Credit: Mark Bullimore
The celebrations that marked VE day in 1945 are set to make a return.
A street party to commemorate the end of the Second World War in Europe will take place in North Walsham's Market Place featuring period clothes and vehicles, live music and seating for 200 people.
Rob Scammell is one of about a dozen organisers of the Saturday, September 4 event which was originally planned to take place on the 75th anniversary of VE Day on May 8 last year, but had to be delayed due to Covid.
Mr Scammell said: "The Market Place will be closed to traffic, and there will be a display of military vehicles from the era and live music from the Baker Boys.
"There will also be a walking trail around the town past the places where people from North Walsham who served in the war lived.
"We're going to try and replicate the atmosphere of 1945 as much as we can."
The festivities will run from midday to 5pm.
