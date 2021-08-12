News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

VE Day anniversary to finally be celebrated in North Walsham

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:37 PM August 12, 2021   
1940's weekend at the North Norfolk Railway along the poppy line from Sheringham to Holt. Gordon and

Gordon and Vee Cannell in a 1944 Jeep. Classic vehicles will be on show at North Walsham's belated VE Day celebration. - Credit: Mark Bullimore

The celebrations that marked VE day in 1945 are set to make a return.

A street party to commemorate the end of the Second World War in Europe will take place in North Walsham's Market Place featuring period clothes and vehicles, live music and seating for 200 people. 

Rob Scammell is one of about a dozen organisers of the Saturday, September 4 event which was originally planned to take place on the 75th anniversary of VE Day on May 8 last year, but had to be delayed due to Covid. 

Rob Scammell, left, and Gordon Cannell from the Memory Lane Living History group in a 1944 Jeep in f

Rob Scammell, left, and Gordon Cannell from the Memory Lane Living History group in a 1944 Jeep in front of North Walsham's Clock Tower. The town will host a commemoration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day on Saturday, September 4, 2021. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Mr Scammell said: "The Market Place will be closed to traffic, and there will be a display of military vehicles from the era and live music from the Baker Boys. 

"There will also be a walking trail around the town past the places where people from North Walsham who served in the war lived.

You may also want to watch:

"We're going to try and replicate the atmosphere of 1945 as much as we can."

The festivities will run from midday to 5pm. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Five places where new homes are set to be built in north Norfolk
  2. 2 'We could be split up' - Family of seven in desperate race to find a new home
  3. 3 New homes plan could swell size of village by about 20pc
  1. 4 One of the brightest meteor showers of the year to be visible over Norfolk
  2. 5 Sodden floorboards and pet fur - couple's holiday let nightmare
  3. 6 Vintage clothes fill shop that has been vacant for 20 years
  4. 7 7 of the best restaurants in Norfolk picked by readers
  5. 8 From postwar rationing to the pandemic - family butchers marks 75 years
  6. 9 Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
  7. 10 'Bear with us' - Water main work causes bus delays
North Walsham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Objecting to the timing of the planned roadworks in Northrepps have met to discuss their concerns.

Village fury over 'unacceptable' roadworks plan

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The affected areas include Blakeney, North Walsham and the coast around Happisburgh. 

Norfolk Live

Hundreds affected by north Norfolk power cuts

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
The mammoth molar tooth which was found on Trimingham beach in north Norfolk by Jake Norton.

Student speechless after finding mammoth tooth as big as a human hand

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Has the famous street artist Banksy been in Cromer? 

Norfolk Live

Another one! Is this Norfolk's latest Banksy artwork?

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus