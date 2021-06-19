Last chance to have your say on energy firm's community fund
- Credit: UTCN
People still have a chance to have their say on how energy giant Vattenfall will spend a million-pound community fund for Norfolk.
About 1,500 people have so far had their say in the firm's survey into its Norfolk Projects Community Fund.
Father-of-one Jaydn Johnson, from Great Yarmouth, who runs his own company alongside studying at East Coast College, called on young people to take part.
He said: “It only takes a few minutes. It’s about our future. Making sure our future is green is really important to me and my family. With a young son, my fiancee and I want to make sure there are plenty of opportunities for us."
Hollie Mountain, studying for A levels in chemistry, physics and maths at University Technical College Norfolk, added: “By getting involved and embracing green energy we aren’t only protecting our future, we are also helping design a greener and healthier planet for everyone.
Vattenfall is planning to build two huge wind farms off the north Norfolk coast.
The survey closes on June 21 and can be found at www.givemyview.com/norfolkzone