Last chance to have your say on energy firm's community fund

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:50 PM June 19, 2021   
Hollie Mountain is hoping for a future career in renewable energy and is urging other young people to add their perspective to how money could be spent to make Norfolk communities greener. - Credit: UTCN

People still have a chance to have their say on how energy giant Vattenfall will spend a million-pound community fund for Norfolk.

About 1,500 people have so far had their say in the firm's survey into its Norfolk Projects Community Fund.

Father-of-one Jaydn Johnson, from Great Yarmouth, who runs his own company alongside studying at East Coast College, called on young people to take part.

He said: “It only takes a few minutes. It’s about our future. Making sure our future is green is really important to me and my family. With a young son, my fiancee and I want to make sure there are plenty of opportunities for us."  

Hollie Mountain, studying for A levels in chemistry, physics and maths at University Technical College Norfolk, added: “By getting involved and embracing green energy we aren’t only protecting our future, we are also helping design a greener and healthier planet for everyone.

Jaydn Johnson is calling on young people to have their say on shaping a better future by taking part in Vattenfall’s online poll. - Credit: JJ Visuals

Vattenfall is planning to build two huge wind farms off the north Norfolk coast. 

The survey closes on June 21 and can be found at www.givemyview.com/norfolkzone 

