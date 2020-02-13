Search

Van driver sought after roundabout damage

PUBLISHED: 11:56 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:56 13 February 2020

A van crashed into railings at a mini-roundabout in Stalham Road, Hoveton. Picture: Google Maps

A van driver left the scene after his vehicle crashed into railings at a roundabout.

The flat-bed van collided with the railings at the Stalham Road mini-roundabout in Hoveton just after midnight on Thursday.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: "Police were called just before 12.20am this morning (13 February) by a member of the public reporting flat-bed van had collided with railings at the mini-roundabout on Stalham Road in Hoveton.

"No-one was inside the vehicle and the driver had left the scene. The fire service attended to make a fuel leak safe and highways have been contacted about the damaged railings. The vehicle was recovered at 1.45am and enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver."

A spokesman for Norfolk Highways said they were aware of the incident and would repair it as soon as possible.

Has anyone taken a photograph of the damaged railings? If so, please email it to reporter David Bale at david.bale2@archant.co.uk

