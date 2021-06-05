'It's the sea air' - Val McCampling reveals north Norfolk favourites

Published: 7:30 AM June 5, 2021

We're asking people in North Norfolk about their life and love for the area in a series of new Q&As.

This week we're featuring Cromer resident and North Lodge Park volunteer Val McCampling, who is in her 70s.

How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

My husband Nigel and I volunteer for the Friends of North Lodge park. We work within the community gardens and I make gluten-free cakes for the tea room.

We have a good group of volunteers, and we're always looking for more people to help us in the cafe.

As I child I used to take my sailing boat to the pond at the park, so it has very happy memories for me.

We've also been involved in the Scouts all our lives, and we still help out with fundraising.

How long have you lived in Cromer?

I've lived in Cromer all my life. I like the seaside and the sunshine. There a good community here and it's unspoilt.

What would you do if you were mayor of Cromer for a day?

Id like to see the collectors' cabin near the Gangway cleaned up, as well as the hard standing area at North Lodge Park.

I think a lot of people miss that area from when it was Kiddies' Corner, and it should be well used by children again.

Parking at that end of town is also an issue, especially for people with disabilities. And something should be done about the traffic getting into and out of town.

What is your favourite landmark in north Norfolk?

I would say Cromer Pier. We have been to many pier shows over the years, as well as the amateur dramatics and the Christmas shows.

Which shops do you rely on?

Jarrolds in Cromer is a good one. We use Morrisons and Lidl as well, we like to shop locally if we can.

What is your favourite place to eat out?

Because I have mobility issues we don't go out to eat that much, but I would say North Lodge Park cafe. We have a great selection of cakes there made by volunteers - including dairy free and gluten free. We also do sausage rolls and cheese scones.

North Lodge Park Tea Rooms in Cromer. - Credit: Danielle Booden

What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?

I would take my little dog, Lucky, out on my mobility scooter. She's a rescue dog. We'd go along the prom and then have a cup of tea at the park.

Which places in north Norfolk would you recommend to visitors?

It would be the museums, like the RNLI Museum in Cromer. It's really nice to look into for the children as well.

Cromer Church is also nice to visit. Then there is Sheringham Park, Blickling Hall, Felbrigg Hall, and the lighthouse in Cromer is quite nice.

Cromer Church basking in the sunshine. - Credit: Archant

Inside the RNLI Henry Blogg Museum, Cromer. - Credit: Richard James Taylor

Who is your north Norfolk hero?

I suppose it would be Henry Blogg, the Cromer lifeboatman.

The statue of Henry Blogg, looking out to sea from North Lodge Park. - Credit: Archant

What do you most love about north Norfolk?

It's so nice to be out in the sea air rather than being stuck in the stuffy city. There's also quite a lot of heritage in north Norfolk which is really interesting. There has been quite a lot that has changed, and there have been quite a few improvements over the years.

If you would like to take part or nominate someone you know for a Q&A, email stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk