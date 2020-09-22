Artworks give unorthodox perspectives on north Norfolk’s natural beauty
PUBLISHED: 10:25 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:58 22 September 2020
Archant
Unusual perspectives on north Norfolk’s stunning natural scenery have been created through a collaboration of two young artists.
Alisdair Wilson, 22, from Stibbard, near Fakenham, has worked with another artist, Chloe Steele to produce the Unorthodox Perspectives, a Summer in Norfolk online exhibition.
Mr Wilson said they used a mix of digital image-making, hard copy prints and contact to print acrylic paints, felt tips and pencil drawings to produce the works.
He said: “It essentially involved the deconstruction of the natural landscape through mixed media forms, altering perspectives and stretching beyond what we consider daily realities.
“My side of the collaboration involved digitally photographing the landscape in selected locations intentionally involving naturally occurring shapes such as a leading dirt track to curving hedge lines or tall trees.”
To view the artworks, visit www.alisdairwilsonphotography.co.uk/unorthodox-perspectives
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.