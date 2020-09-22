Search

Artworks give unorthodox perspectives on north Norfolk’s natural beauty

PUBLISHED: 09:47 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:41 22 September 2020

Alisdair Wilson, 22, from Stibbard, who has co-produced the Unorthodox Perspectives, a Summer in Norfolk online exhibition with Chloe Steele. Picture: Supplied by Alisdair Wilson

Unusual perspectives on north Norfolk’s stunning natural scenery have been created through a collaboration of two artists.

Alisdair Wilson, 22, from Stibbard, near Fakenham, has worked with another artist, Chloe Steele to produce the Unorthodox Perspectives, a Summer in Norfolk online exhibition.

Mr Wilson said they used a mix of digital image-making, hard copy prints and contact to print acrylic paints, felt tips and pencil drawings to produce the works.

He said: “It essentially involved the deconstruction of the natural landscape through mixed media forms, altering perspectives and stretching beyond what we consider daily realities.

“My side of the collaboration involved digitally photographing the landscape in selected locations intentionally involving naturally occurring shapes such as a leading dirt track to curving hedge lines or tall trees.

“This meant that when we got onto getting the images printed onto the appropriate paper stock allowing the mixed media forms to bleed into the images without sitting on top or leaking over the edges of specific lines.”

To view the artworks, visit www.alisdairwilsonphotography.co.uk/unorthodox-perspectives.









