Ukrainian refugee supply mission is planned from Norfolk

Rob Scammell, left, and Ed Maxfield, right, are planning to drive to the Ukrainian border to deliver supplies for refugees. - Credit: Supplied

A small group of people from north Norfolk are planning to drive a van to the Ukrainian border to deliver food and much-needed supplies for the war refugees fleeing the country.

North Walsham business owner Rob Scammell and Ed Maxfield, county councillor for Mundesley, are among the group now calling for donations of nappies, sanitary products and canned food to help some of the thousands of people who have been streaming over the border to countries including Romania and Poland since the Russian invasion began last week.

Mr Scammell said donations could be dropped off at his Cafe Kitale in St Nicholas Court in the town, and they aimed to be able to fill a Transit van before setting off some time in the near future.

Mr Scammell said: "People can recognise the tragedy of what's going on and they want to do something to help.

"What we can do is very small in terms of overall need, but it will help and it might encourage others to do the same - if anyone wants to come with us we can go in a convoy."

Mr Maxfield, who works for a group called Access Migrant Support, has previously lived in Poland and Romania and has been in contact with an MP in northern Romania called Radu Ciornei.

He said: "I thought, what have I got to offer in terms of skills? I can speak a bit of Romanian and I know the country.

"[Mr Ciornei] said please bring canned food, nappies, blankets and hygiene products because most of the arrivals are young women with children and babies. There's less need for clothes right now.

"He has organised a depot to distribute aid. Around 5,000 people are arriving each day [to Romania].

"At the moment most are being housed by the local population but he thinks the limit will soon be reached.

"He mentioned that there are already 500 people staying in a sports hall in a town on the border."

Anyone who wants to find out more can call 01692 407015.