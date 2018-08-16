Two men remain in police custody after a burglary in a Norfolk village

Published: 11:49 AM August 16, 2018 Updated: 9:24 AM October 11, 2020

Two men were arrested after a burglary in Hevingham. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Police have arrested two men following a burglary in Hevingham, near Aylsham, yesterday.

Officers were called at about 1.50pm to reports of suspicious activity at an address in Leonard Medler Way.

Following a search of the area two men, one aged 26 and from Norwich, and the other aged 19 and from the Great Yarmouth area, were both arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Both men remain in police custody at this time.