Village hall awarded £4,000 by Prince's Countryside Trust

A village hall in Norfolk has been awarded a grant of more than £4,000 from the Prince's Countryside Trust (PCF).

Tunstead Village Hall and Recreation Committee received £4,386 in funding to allow the expansion of their monthly farmers market.

The funding will allow them to purchase equipment and advertising banners and to organise events in the village.

The farmers market allows local small businesses to showcase their products to the local community.

Nicholas Everett, Chairperson of Tunstead Village Hall said: “We are very grateful to The Prince’s Countryside Fund for awarding this grant to us.

"We will be able to use the funding to provide a range of outdoor furniture and advertising banners that will support a wide range of events, including our local farmers market, that will help bring residents together at our local recreation ground on a regular basis.”