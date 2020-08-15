Powercut hits more than 150 homes in North Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 22:15 15 August 2020 | UPDATED: 22:21 15 August 2020
Archant
More than 150 homes have been left without power in north Norfolk.
UK Power Networks is reporting a powercut in Trimingham which is affecting 176 homes.
Firefighters are also in the village dealing with a fire on an electrical pole, but it is not confirmed if the two incidents are linked.
Two appliances are on the scene along with UK Power Networks.
They are estimating that power will be back between 11pm and midnight.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.