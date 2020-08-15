Powercut hits more than 150 homes in North Norfolk

More than 150 homes have been left without power in north Norfolk.

Firefighters are also in the village dealing with a fire on an electrical pole, but it is not confirmed if the two incidents are linked.

Two appliances are on the scene along with UK Power Networks.

They are estimating that power will be back between 11pm and midnight.