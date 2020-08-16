Source of north Norfolk powercut revealed

UK Power Networks is reporting a powercut in Trimingham which is affecting 176 homes. Picture: UK Power Networks. Archant

The reason behind a powercut which affected over 150 Norfolk homes has been confirmed.

An fire appliance from Mundesley attended to the blaze on the electricity pole on Mundesley Road, Trimingham. Picture: Google Maps

UK Power Networks reported a powercut in Trimingham which affected 176 homes.

Firefighters were also in the village dealing with a fire on an electrical pole.

At the time it was unconfirmed if the two incidents were linked.

UK Power Networks has now confirmed that the fire in an overhead powerline connected to an Electricity pole caused the cut after a fault developed at 9.26pm on August 15.

One appliance from Mundesley attended to the blaze on the electricity pole on Mundesley Road.

After an engineer isolated the supply, crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. They returned to the station at 00:05am.

Uk Power Networks’ engineers restored power to 133 homes by 10:30pm.

The engineers worked through the night to restore power in the remaining houses, which did not get power back until 4:30am on August 16.

Uk Power Networks apologised for the inconvenience caused.