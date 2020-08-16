Search

Advanced search

Source of north Norfolk powercut revealed

PUBLISHED: 10:15 16 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:15 16 August 2020

UK Power Networks is reporting a powercut in Trimingham which is affecting 176 homes. Picture: UK Power Networks.

UK Power Networks is reporting a powercut in Trimingham which is affecting 176 homes. Picture: UK Power Networks.

Archant

The reason behind a powercut which affected over 150 Norfolk homes has been confirmed.

An fire appliance from Mundesley attended to the blaze on the electricity pole on Mundesley Road, Trimingham. Picture: Google MapsAn fire appliance from Mundesley attended to the blaze on the electricity pole on Mundesley Road, Trimingham. Picture: Google Maps

UK Power Networks reported a powercut in Trimingham which affected 176 homes.

Firefighters were also in the village dealing with a fire on an electrical pole.

At the time it was unconfirmed if the two incidents were linked.

You may also want to watch:

UK Power Networks has now confirmed that the fire in an overhead powerline connected to an Electricity pole caused the cut after a fault developed at 9.26pm on August 15.

One appliance from Mundesley attended to the blaze on the electricity pole on Mundesley Road.

After an engineer isolated the supply, crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. They returned to the station at 00:05am.

Uk Power Networks’ engineers restored power to 133 homes by 10:30pm.

The engineers worked through the night to restore power in the remaining houses, which did not get power back until 4:30am on August 16.

Uk Power Networks apologised for the inconvenience caused.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man dies following collision between car and lorry

A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A149 at Stalham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Delight as rare sea eagle visits Norfolk

File photo of a white-tailed eagle, also known as a sea eagle (Haliaeetus albicilla). One of the birds has been spotted over north Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

10 foot sinkhole opens up in Norfolk town after heavy rain

A sinkhole has emerged near the Tesco in Sheringham. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman in ‘serious condition’ after rescue at Overstrand beach

A woman is in hospital following a beach rescue in Overstrand this afternoon. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske
$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies following collision between car and lorry

A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A149 at Stalham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Delight as rare sea eagle visits Norfolk

File photo of a white-tailed eagle, also known as a sea eagle (Haliaeetus albicilla). One of the birds has been spotted over north Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

10 foot sinkhole opens up in Norfolk town after heavy rain

A sinkhole has emerged near the Tesco in Sheringham. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman in ‘serious condition’ after rescue at Overstrand beach

A woman is in hospital following a beach rescue in Overstrand this afternoon. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the North Norfolk News

10 foot sinkhole opens up in Norfolk town after heavy rain

A sinkhole has emerged near the Tesco in Sheringham. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘It smelt of sewage’ - discoloured water pictured running into sea on Norfolk coastline

Flood water running into the sea at Sheringham. Credit: Chris Taylor christaylorphoto.co.uk

Source of north Norfolk powercut revealed

UK Power Networks is reporting a powercut in Trimingham which is affecting 176 homes. Picture: UK Power Networks.

Pilot was left ‘uninjured’ following crash at airfield, according to report

A pilot walked away uninjured after a crash at Little Snoring Airfield. Picture is the airfield. Photo: Antony Kelly

New larder and community fridge helps avoid food waste

Mundesley, All Saints Church, has set up a community larder and fridge in the community rooms. Picture: Sam Robbins/Archant