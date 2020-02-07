IN PICTURES: Sludge still blocks half of beach one month after cliff collapse

One month after a cliff fall at Trimingham on the north Norfolk coast, and there is still a lot of debris on the beach. Picture: Stuart Anderson Archant

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One month after a cliff fall at Trimingham on the north Norfolk coast, and there is still a lot of debris on the beach. Picture: Stuart Anderson One month after a cliff fall at Trimingham on the north Norfolk coast, and there is still a lot of debris on the beach. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Pictures reveal the scale of the sludge still blocking part of a north Norfolk beach, one month after a huge cliff fall.

Although the beach at Trimingham is again passable when the tide is out to sea, a large volume of debris more than three metres high still blocks the landward half.

Long wooden planks - part of the sea defences destroyed in the land slip - are protruding from the mass and caravans at the Trimingham House Caravan Park which used to be visible from the beach have now been pulled back.

MORE: 'Ginormous' cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

Pete Revell, rescue officer from the Coastguard's Bacton Team, said that people still needed to take care in the area, in particular on Saturday evening and on Sunday, when Storm Ciara is expected to bring the strongest winds the region has seen in more than two years.

One month after a cliff fall at Trimingham on the north Norfolk coast, and there is still a lot of debris on the beach. Picture: Stuart Anderson One month after a cliff fall at Trimingham on the north Norfolk coast, and there is still a lot of debris on the beach. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Mr Revell said: "You have to be careful in general, and especially this weekend. We are expecting 60-70mph winds coming off the land, so don't go near the cliff edge because you could easily get blown off."

But Mr Revell said he did not expect many people to out and about at that time, as heavy rain was also forecast.

An area of land equivalent to around two football pitches fell away from the top of the cliff overnight on Sunday, January 5.

One woman staying at one of the caravans had to be evacuated, and part of Vale Road - the beach access road - was closed by the district council.

One month after a cliff fall at Trimingham on the north Norfolk coast, and there is still a lot of debris on the beach. Picture: Stuart Anderson One month after a cliff fall at Trimingham on the north Norfolk coast, and there is still a lot of debris on the beach. Picture: Stuart Anderson

The road and carpark at the beach end have since been reopened.

One month after a cliff fall at Trimingham on the north Norfolk coast, and there is still a lot of debris on the beach. Picture: Stuart Anderson One month after a cliff fall at Trimingham on the north Norfolk coast, and there is still a lot of debris on the beach. Picture: Stuart Anderson

One month after a cliff fall at Trimingham on the north Norfolk coast, and there is still a lot of debris on the beach. Picture: Stuart Anderson One month after a cliff fall at Trimingham on the north Norfolk coast, and there is still a lot of debris on the beach. Picture: Stuart Anderson

One month after a cliff fall at Trimingham on the north Norfolk coast, and there is still a lot of debris on the beach. Picture: Stuart Anderson One month after a cliff fall at Trimingham on the north Norfolk coast, and there is still a lot of debris on the beach. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Pete Revell, Bacton Coastguard rescue officer. Picture: Neil Didsbury Pete Revell, Bacton Coastguard rescue officer. Picture: Neil Didsbury

An image from a drone of the cliff fall at Trimingham, taken on January 7, 2020. Image: BlueSky UAV Specialists An image from a drone of the cliff fall at Trimingham, taken on January 7, 2020. Image: BlueSky UAV Specialists

A huge section of cliff has fell onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham in early Jan. Picture: Amanda Stephens A huge section of cliff has fell onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham in early Jan. Picture: Amanda Stephens

You may also want to watch: