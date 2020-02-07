IN PICTURES: Sludge still blocks half of beach one month after cliff collapse
Archant
Pictures reveal the scale of the sludge still blocking part of a north Norfolk beach, one month after a huge cliff fall.
Although the beach at Trimingham is again passable when the tide is out to sea, a large volume of debris more than three metres high still blocks the landward half.
Long wooden planks - part of the sea defences destroyed in the land slip - are protruding from the mass and caravans at the Trimingham House Caravan Park which used to be visible from the beach have now been pulled back.
Pete Revell, rescue officer from the Coastguard's Bacton Team, said that people still needed to take care in the area, in particular on Saturday evening and on Sunday, when Storm Ciara is expected to bring the strongest winds the region has seen in more than two years.
Mr Revell said: "You have to be careful in general, and especially this weekend. We are expecting 60-70mph winds coming off the land, so don't go near the cliff edge because you could easily get blown off."
But Mr Revell said he did not expect many people to out and about at that time, as heavy rain was also forecast.
An area of land equivalent to around two football pitches fell away from the top of the cliff overnight on Sunday, January 5.
One woman staying at one of the caravans had to be evacuated, and part of Vale Road - the beach access road - was closed by the district council.
The road and carpark at the beach end have since been reopened.