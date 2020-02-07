Search

Advanced search

IN PICTURES: Sludge still blocks half of beach one month after cliff collapse

07 February, 2020 - 17:50
One month after a cliff fall at Trimingham on the north Norfolk coast, and there is still a lot of debris on the beach. Picture: Stuart Anderson

One month after a cliff fall at Trimingham on the north Norfolk coast, and there is still a lot of debris on the beach. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Archant

One month after a cliff fall at Trimingham on the north Norfolk coast, and there is still a lot of debris on the beach. Picture: Stuart AndersonOne month after a cliff fall at Trimingham on the north Norfolk coast, and there is still a lot of debris on the beach. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Pictures reveal the scale of the sludge still blocking part of a north Norfolk beach, one month after a huge cliff fall.

Although the beach at Trimingham is again passable when the tide is out to sea, a large volume of debris more than three metres high still blocks the landward half.

Long wooden planks - part of the sea defences destroyed in the land slip - are protruding from the mass and caravans at the Trimingham House Caravan Park which used to be visible from the beach have now been pulled back.

MORE: 'Ginormous' cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

Pete Revell, rescue officer from the Coastguard's Bacton Team, said that people still needed to take care in the area, in particular on Saturday evening and on Sunday, when Storm Ciara is expected to bring the strongest winds the region has seen in more than two years.

One month after a cliff fall at Trimingham on the north Norfolk coast, and there is still a lot of debris on the beach. Picture: Stuart AndersonOne month after a cliff fall at Trimingham on the north Norfolk coast, and there is still a lot of debris on the beach. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Mr Revell said: "You have to be careful in general, and especially this weekend. We are expecting 60-70mph winds coming off the land, so don't go near the cliff edge because you could easily get blown off."

But Mr Revell said he did not expect many people to out and about at that time, as heavy rain was also forecast.

An area of land equivalent to around two football pitches fell away from the top of the cliff overnight on Sunday, January 5.

One woman staying at one of the caravans had to be evacuated, and part of Vale Road - the beach access road - was closed by the district council.

One month after a cliff fall at Trimingham on the north Norfolk coast, and there is still a lot of debris on the beach. Picture: Stuart AndersonOne month after a cliff fall at Trimingham on the north Norfolk coast, and there is still a lot of debris on the beach. Picture: Stuart Anderson

The road and carpark at the beach end have since been reopened.

One month after a cliff fall at Trimingham on the north Norfolk coast, and there is still a lot of debris on the beach. Picture: Stuart AndersonOne month after a cliff fall at Trimingham on the north Norfolk coast, and there is still a lot of debris on the beach. Picture: Stuart Anderson

One month after a cliff fall at Trimingham on the north Norfolk coast, and there is still a lot of debris on the beach. Picture: Stuart AndersonOne month after a cliff fall at Trimingham on the north Norfolk coast, and there is still a lot of debris on the beach. Picture: Stuart Anderson

One month after a cliff fall at Trimingham on the north Norfolk coast, and there is still a lot of debris on the beach. Picture: Stuart AndersonOne month after a cliff fall at Trimingham on the north Norfolk coast, and there is still a lot of debris on the beach. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Pete Revell, Bacton Coastguard rescue officer. Picture: Neil DidsburyPete Revell, Bacton Coastguard rescue officer. Picture: Neil Didsbury

An image from a drone of the cliff fall at Trimingham, taken on January 7, 2020. Image: BlueSky UAV SpecialistsAn image from a drone of the cliff fall at Trimingham, taken on January 7, 2020. Image: BlueSky UAV Specialists

A huge section of cliff has fell onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham in early Jan. Picture: Amanda StephensA huge section of cliff has fell onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham in early Jan. Picture: Amanda Stephens

You may also want to watch:

A view from the base of the cliff fall at Trimingham, taken in early Jan. Picture: Stuart AndersonA view from the base of the cliff fall at Trimingham, taken in early Jan. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Most Read

WATCH: Man in 60s knocked to the ground and robbed by gang of teenagers

The linkway between Tesco and Sheringham town centre, where a man was assaulted by young people at the weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

400-year-old pub under new management

New management team at the Wheatsheaf pub in West Beckham. L-R, barmaid Dulcie Bailey, Reece Musson, Linda Musson, Peter Musson, Kevin 'Sid' Freeman, sous-chef, and Steve Smith, consultant chef. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Vets warning of suspected dog virus outbreak

Vets in Norfolk are warning of a suspected dog virus outbreak. File pic. Picture: Getty Images

65ft telecommunications tower could be built on Norfolk farm

A drawing of the proposed telecommunications tower in Letheringsett, north Norfolk. Picture: Planning documents

‘Underperforming’ town shop to close

Staff working in McColl’s, Aylsham were told of the news on January 27 that the store would cease trading just two months later. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Most Read

WATCH: Man in 60s knocked to the ground and robbed by gang of teenagers

The linkway between Tesco and Sheringham town centre, where a man was assaulted by young people at the weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

400-year-old pub under new management

New management team at the Wheatsheaf pub in West Beckham. L-R, barmaid Dulcie Bailey, Reece Musson, Linda Musson, Peter Musson, Kevin 'Sid' Freeman, sous-chef, and Steve Smith, consultant chef. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Vets warning of suspected dog virus outbreak

Vets in Norfolk are warning of a suspected dog virus outbreak. File pic. Picture: Getty Images

65ft telecommunications tower could be built on Norfolk farm

A drawing of the proposed telecommunications tower in Letheringsett, north Norfolk. Picture: Planning documents

‘Underperforming’ town shop to close

Staff working in McColl’s, Aylsham were told of the news on January 27 that the store would cease trading just two months later. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Teens arrested over assault and theft as town bemoans loss of PCSOs

The linkway between Tesco and Sheringham town centre, where a man was assaulted by young people at the weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

IN PICTURES: Sludge still blocks half of beach one month after cliff collapse

One month after a cliff fall at Trimingham on the north Norfolk coast, and there is still a lot of debris on the beach. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Watch - Eight-metre embroidery inspired by rubbish dump artwork takes shape

Sheringham Museum manager Lisa Little, who has launched a project to create an eight-metre-long embroidery inspired by famous fisherman artist John Craske. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Council offices forced to close over power cut

The North Norfolk District Council offices at Cromer. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Church plans community hub with £40,000 National Lottery windfall

St Andrew's Church Thursford
Drive 24