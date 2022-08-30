Sadness as memorial trees on avenue chopped down without warning

Two memorial trees have been felled in Cliff Avenue, Cromer. - Credit: Supplied by Tim Adams

The unannounced felling of two memorial trees on an avenue in Cromer has led to an apology from Norfolk County Council (NCC).

The council cut down a cherry tree and a Norfolk maple in Cliff Avenue after a contractor found the cherry tree had a disease called heart rot, and the maple had crown dieback.

The council said it would have been unsafe to leave them standing, but failed to inform the community or local councillors before cutting them down.

Chris Alston, the NCC's highway area manager, said: "Norfolk County Council would like to offer their sincere apologies for the distress caused by the removal of the two memorial trees and for the lack of advance notice to you, as residents, councillor Tim Adams, and Cromer Town Council.

"We will aim to learn from this mistake and ensure that any future such works include advance notice to Cromer Town Council, the local elected member, and residents in the future."

Mr Adams, who represents Cromer on town, district and county councils, said the Norfolk maples which line the avenue were planted by a community organisation around 20 years ago, and the cherry tree was some years older.

Mr Adams said he had been falsely implicated in the felling of the trees, as someone had left a note with his number on one of the stumps, which he said was "distressing".

Mr Adams said: "It seems that the trees planted by well-meaning community volunteers were never formally adopted by either council, who likely considered they was each other's responsibility.

"Being associated with a memorial, I was particularly conscious of how people might feel.

"I understand the value of trees and contribution they make to the amenity of all places, but particularly Cliff Avenue, which is well-known in the town for its trees.

"Sadly, I had no prior knowledge that trees would be removed as residents could have been informed.

"Residents had presumed the trees to be in good health, the cherry particularly appeared to be healthy."

Mr Adams said he would work with NCC, which said it was planning to plant replacement trees.