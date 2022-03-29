Cherry tree planted in honour of village stalwart

Harry Bruford and his wife Helen with the cherry tree. - Credit: Supplied by Callum Ringer

The two decades service Harry Bruford gave to his village is set to 'bear fruit' for many years to come.

Mr Bruford, 86 and from Bodham, has planted a cherry tree in recognition of his 20-year tenure at Bodham Parish Council - and to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - on the croquet lawn of the village's playing field.

He said: "Thank you to everyone involved with the presentation of the cherry tree. I cannot tell you how much it is appreciated."

From left, Roger Ward, Tim Adams, Callum Ringer and JP Ringer planting trees on Bodham Parish Council land. - Credit: Supplied by Callum Ringer

Mr Bruford played a key role in improving the village before stepping down from the council earlier this year. He founded and ran a parish newsletter, raised thousands for good causes and was renowned for his knack of putting in successful grant bids for local projects.

He set up the croquet club – making it accessible to people of all ages - and helped organise events such as Bodham's horticultural show.

Callum Ringer, parish council vice-chairman, thanked Mr Bruford for his contribution, and for encouraging him to join the council when he was aged just 18.

Harry Bruford planting a cherry tree in recognition of his long service to Bodham Parish Council, and in honour of the Queen's platinum jubilee. - Credit: Supplied by Callum Ringer

Mr Ringer said: "Enjoy your retirement - which at 86 you certainly deserve - and we will endeavour to carry on your service to the village in the future. The village is a better place for all you have done."

The cherry tree planting took place on the same weekend a group of volunteers planted 850 hedge saplings at two sites in Bodham.

Donated by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC), 500 saplings were planted on the boundary of parish council-owned allotment land.

Volunteers planted 500 saplings to create a new hedge on the boundary of land owned by Bodham Parish Council. - Credit: Supplied by Callum Ringer

Mr Ringer said: "The trees were provided by NNDC as part of their project to plant 110,000 trees."

He said the rest of the saplings were planted on a privately-owned piece of land called Sayer's Meadow.

"This was of a more experimental nature, trialling a couple of different methods," Mr Ringer said. "This was led by Prof Carl Sayer and Suki Pryce and will help inform our next hedge reinstatement programs in subsequent years."