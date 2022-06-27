Sinkhole delays should be over 'today'

A sinkhole has formed near to the bridge on Norwich Road in Wroxham - Credit: Broadland Police

Disruption caused by a sinkhole which appeared near Wroxham Bridge should be over by the end of the day (Monday, June 27).

Part of Norwich Road between the Bridge Veterinary Surgery and Wroxham Bridge collapsed at about 3.25pm on Wednesday, June 22.

The area was cordoned off and has been causing delays of up to 40 minutes for drivers.

But Norfolk County Council said repair works should be over and the traffic flow returned to normal by the end of the day.

A spokesperson said: “Following an inspection of the sinkhole, we are repairing the road and have put traffic management in place while the final steps are carried out.

"We will aim to complete the repair and remove traffic management by the end of the day (June 27).

"We thank people for their patience while we carried out this emergency work."

The sinkhole was up to 2ft wide and 4ft deep.

The problem has been exacerbated by roadworks on the A1064 in Acle as the diversion route taking drivers through Wroxham.