Bridge closure delayed until 2023

The closure of a busy bridge for resurfacing works has been pushed back to 2023.

Earlier this year, Norfolk County Council announced plans to close Wayford Bridge, near Stalham, for three weeks from September 12 so its surface could be stripped, waterproofed and resurfaced.

But the council said the works would now not take place until next year.

A spokesman said: "Following a detailed review of our programme and budget, the need to prioritise other more urgent works, and also the feedback we received on the timing of this scheme and the need to reduce the impact on local businesses, the planned routine maintenance work on Wayford Bridge has been postponed until 2023.

"The concerns raised during the recent consultation process will be carried forward when reprogramming the scheme, and the extended tourist season and longer notice periods will be taken into consideration."

The spokesman said the council wanted to thank everyone who had provided input into the scheme.