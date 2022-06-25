News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Broads bridge in north Norfolk to close this year for roadworks

Daniel Hickey

Published: 1:52 PM June 25, 2022
Updated: 1:53 PM June 25, 2022
The Wayford Bridge, on the A149 near Stalham, is set to close this year for roadworks. - Credit: Google

A bridge on a busy road in north Norfolk will close this year for roadworks.

The Wayford bridge, which crosses the River Ant near Stalham and is part of the A149, is in need of repairs.

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said: "“We are set to carry out essential routine maintenance on Wayford bridge on the A149 this year.

"We’re working closely with the local MP, local councillors, and local businesses to ensure we carry out the important work at a time, and in a way that helps minimise disruption as far as possible on this busy route," the spokesperson added.

The county council will publicise further details, and dates that the work will be carried out, once they are confirmed.

