Delays at town junction as power network workers return

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 9:42 AM September 22, 2022
UK Power Networks are returning to the junction of Norwich Road and Station Road in Cromer. 

UK Power Networks are returning to the junction of Norwich Road and Station Road in Cromer. - Credit: Google StreetView

Engineers from UK Power Networks (UKPN) are due to return to Cromer today (September 22) for works at a junction on one of the main routes into the town. 

The utilities company said its workers should finish the project at the corner of Norwich Road and Station Road by the end of the day.

UKPN has said delays are likely for motorists at the junction. The works are to install a new service connection. 

A spokesperson from the power company said: "Our engineers are due to complete planned works on the corner of Norwich Road/Station Road that have been in operation since the September 13.

"We are also liaising with council to complete separate works on a new date on the junction of Norwich Road/Overstrand Road.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."


