News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Traffic & Travel

Trapped people released after two-car crash in north Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 1:01 PM October 5, 2021   
The A47 has re-opened after a broken down lorry blocked the westbound lane at Harford Bridge. Pictur

Police attended the scene of a two car crash near Gresham today. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Police were called to a two-car collision at Barningham.

Norfolk Constabulary received calls at 11.13am today (October 5) to the crash in Bessingham Road, near Brick Kiln Lane.

Fire crews were also called from Sheringham and Cromer and they ensured the scene was safe and people were released using hydraulic rescue equipment.

Minor injuries were reported.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 


You may also want to watch:

North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cliftonville Cromer

Cliftonville hotel in Cromer sold to London pub chain

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Duke of Edinburgh pub, Bacton, which is for sale with Auction House East Anglia

Seaside pub with permission to convert is for sale by auction

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
File photo of Paul Roy in front of Roys' Hoveton store. 

Norfolk department store beats likes of John Lewis to claim award

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
From left, Sandra Claxton, Julie Coleman and Isobel Robson at the 'Norfolk Crawlers' beach hut in Mundesley.

North Norfolk beach hut wins award for country's best

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon