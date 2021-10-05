Trapped people released after two-car crash in north Norfolk

Published: 1:01 PM October 5, 2021

Police attended the scene of a two car crash near Gresham today. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Police were called to a two-car collision at Barningham.

Norfolk Constabulary received calls at 11.13am today (October 5) to the crash in Bessingham Road, near Brick Kiln Lane.

Fire crews were also called from Sheringham and Cromer and they ensured the scene was safe and people were released using hydraulic rescue equipment.

Minor injuries were reported.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.



