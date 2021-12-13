News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Injuries reported after two-car crash on the A148

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:51 AM December 13, 2021
Injuries were reported close to the Church Road and Sandy Lane junction at Aylmerton.

Injuries were reported close to the Church Road and Sandy Lane junction at Aylmerton. - Credit: Google Maps

A two-car crash on the A148 caused injuries near a Norfolk village.

Police were called to the crash near Aylmerton, close to the Church Road and Sandy Lane junction at 8.15am, following reports of the incident.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk police said there were minor injuries and the road had reopened at 9.45am.

Cromer News

