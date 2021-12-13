Injuries reported after two-car crash on the A148

Injuries were reported close to the Church Road and Sandy Lane junction at Aylmerton. - Credit: Google Maps

A two-car crash on the A148 caused injuries near a Norfolk village.

Police were called to the crash near Aylmerton, close to the Church Road and Sandy Lane junction at 8.15am, following reports of the incident.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk police said there were minor injuries and the road had reopened at 9.45am.

