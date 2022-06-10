News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Drivers in North Walsham to face delays next week as water works continue

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:41 AM June 10, 2022
Temporary traffic lights on Cromer Road in North Walsham have caused long delays for commuters.

Temporary traffic lights in Cromer Road in North Walsham have caused delays for commuters

Delays caused by temporary traffic lights at a busy crossroads in the centre of a north Norfolk town are expected to continue next week.

Routine works organised by Anglian Water in Cromer Road in North Walsham, which started at 12.15am on Wednesday, June 8, have seen drivers stuck in queues of more than 20 minutes during rush hour.

Four sets of temporary traffic lights have been installed in both directions in Cromer Road at the junction of the A149 and B1145 - with the permanent traffic lights switched off.

Cherry Tree Lane has also been closed at the junction with Cromer Road, where the work is taking place.

Works are expected to last until Tuesday, June 14, with a diversion in place via Aylsham Road for those needing to access Cherry Tree Lane.

North Walsham News

