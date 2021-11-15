News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Traffic & Travel

Footpath in north Norfolk closed for two weeks

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:16 AM November 15, 2021
The steps on Paston Way off Little London Road in north Walsham

The steps on Paston Way off Little London Road in north Walsham - Credit: Google

A footpath in North Walsham will be closed for two weeks from today as maintenance work begins. 

Paston Way, off Little London Road in North Walsham, will close from today (November 15) to allow contractors to remove and replace two flights of steps and install a handrail.

This is an attempt to create safer and improved access for users of Paston Way.

Due to there being no viable diversion route, while the steps are closed there will be no access to the section of Paston Way near Little London Road.

Paston Way, off Little London Way, in North Walsham in north Norfolk

Where the Norfolk County Council works will take place in North Walsham - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The improvements are being made in response to concerns from local councillors and visitor feedback.

The work, estimated to cost £8,200, is being carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Most Read

  1. 1 11 of Norfolk's most beautiful shops
  2. 2 Section of beach closed and bomb squad called after object found
  3. 3 Controversial plan for 350 new homes to go on show
  1. 4 Bid for 12 homes recommended for approval despite sewage concerns
  2. 5 Short film shot on Norfolk beach is released
  3. 6 Normal for Norfolk star joins £150,000 bid to save church
  4. 7 Startling new images reveal extent of Happisburgh erosion
  5. 8 £92,000 project to upgrade beach chalets starts
  6. 9 The £7m plan to boost sea defences at two popular resorts
  7. 10 Community shed appeals for space to use
Norfolk County Council
North Walsham News
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jerry Jarvis, from Sheringham, is selling his replica of the Trotter's three wheeler from Only Fools and Horses. 

Only Fools and Horses three-wheeler lookalike sold at auction

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Police are currently on the scene at Coltishall Island where there has been a break-in at the Jet petrol station.

Norfolk Live News

Man in 30s arrested in connection with break-in at Esso filling station

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The old Shannocks site in Sheringham. 

Developer seeking to change plans for old hotel site

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Graham Jones at North Walsham train station carpark

'Unreadable' - Writing on car park sign slammed for being too small

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon