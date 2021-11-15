Footpath in north Norfolk closed for two weeks
A footpath in North Walsham will be closed for two weeks from today as maintenance work begins.
Paston Way, off Little London Road in North Walsham, will close from today (November 15) to allow contractors to remove and replace two flights of steps and install a handrail.
This is an attempt to create safer and improved access for users of Paston Way.
Due to there being no viable diversion route, while the steps are closed there will be no access to the section of Paston Way near Little London Road.
The improvements are being made in response to concerns from local councillors and visitor feedback.
The work, estimated to cost £8,200, is being carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors.
