Updated
Sinkhole opens up on busy Sheringham junction
- Credit: Ben Harper
A sinkhole has opened up on a busy junction in Sheringham.
Police were called to the junction of Church Street, Weybourne Road, and Holt Road just after 5pm on Tuesday, October 26, following reports of a sinkhole.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said: "Officers attended to provide a cordon until highway staff arrived to put barriers in place."
Norfolk County Council Highways Department is currently dealing with the sinkhole.
Chris Alston, Highway Area Manager, said: “Temporary traffic lights are in place while investigations into the cause of the subsidence are underway, and we will be working to ensure repairs are carried out as quickly as possible.”
No cars were damaged and there were no injuries.
Sheringham is not new to sinkholes with one in May 2019 reaching 16ft deep.
The sinkhole in High Street limited access to local businesses and shops.
Another three opened in August 2020 including one near the Tesco superstore in Cromer Road.
Most Read
- 1 Replica of Only Fools and Horses van to go under the hammer
- 2 RNLI rescues woman stranded on boat in Blakeney
- 3 Van driver seriously injured in collision with tractor
- 4 Holt Hall for sale after years of uncertainty
- 5 Volunteers pitch in to clean up pond
- 6 Could we face coronavirus restrictions over Christmas?
- 7 Sinkhole opens up on busy Sheringham junction
- 8 Driver fined for drifting off road and hitting fence
- 9 Pumpkin carving sheds light on caring shortage
- 10 Park cafe reopens indoors after months of al fresco service