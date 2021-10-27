Sinkhole opens up on busy Sheringham junction

Updated

Published: 2:35 PM October 27, 2021 Updated: 2:47 PM October 27, 2021

The sinkhole that's opened in Sheringham, north Norfolk - Credit: Ben Harper

A sinkhole has opened up on a busy junction in Sheringham.

Police were called to the junction of Church Street, Weybourne Road, and Holt Road just after 5pm on Tuesday, October 26, following reports of a sinkhole.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said: "Officers attended to provide a cordon until highway staff arrived to put barriers in place."

Norfolk County Council Highways Department is currently dealing with the sinkhole.

Chris Alston, Highway Area Manager, said: “Temporary traffic lights are in place while investigations into the cause of the subsidence are underway, and we will be working to ensure repairs are carried out as quickly as possible.”

No cars were damaged and there were no injuries.

Sheringham is not new to sinkholes with one in May 2019 reaching 16ft deep.

The sinkhole in High Street limited access to local businesses and shops.

Another three opened in August 2020 including one near the Tesco superstore in Cromer Road.