Bus firm apologises for diversion after 'short notice' road closure

Ben Hardy

Published: 11:01 AM May 27, 2021   
A North Norfolk bus firm has apologised after being 'given short notice' of a road closure on a route near Holt. 

Sanders Coaches has had to divert its 45 service as Anglian Water has closed the road through Thornage until Thursday, June 3.  

The 45 service has been diverted via Thursford to pick up the route at Melton Constable instead. 

A spokesperson for Sanders said: "Apologies for the short notice but we were not given advance warning of this closure."

