Road closed and all emergency services on scene after crash near Wells

The B1105, near Wells, is closed following a crash. - Credit: Archant

Police, fire and ambulance crews have been called to a crash in north Norfolk.

The B1105 near Wells-next-the-Sea is currently shut after an accident on Sunday afternoon (February 27).

Norfolk Police tweeted that all emergency services are at the scene and told drivers to use alternative routes.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called there at 11.50am to provide casualty care and to make the scene safe.