North Norfolk News > News > Traffic & Travel

Police to escort 25-metre long boat mould through north Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 10:58 AM December 11, 2021
abnormal load - yacht hull

Norfolk Police will escort a boat mould to Hoveton via the A149. This photo shows a previous abnormal load that police escorted - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Drivers may face some delays in parts of north Norfolk on Monday as police escort an abnormal load through the county.

Starting at 10am, police will escort a boat mould from Gaymer's Way, North Walsham to Tunstead Road in Hoveton, on Monday, December 13.

The boat mould is 4.9m wide, 25.5m long, and 4.8m tall.

It weighs 38,000kg.

The route will be as follows: Gaymer's Way, to Folgate Road, to B1145, to A149, to A1151, to Horning Road West, to Tunstead Road, finishing on local roads to the site.

