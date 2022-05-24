Part of the wall at The Pleasaunce or Harbord Road in Overstrand has been damaged after a van crashed into it. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A van crashing into a Grade-II listed hotel has been breezily described as "just another day at the Pleasaunce".

The delivery vehicle reversed into a brick wall outside the building on Harbord Road in Overstrand at approximately 10.30am on Monday (May 23).

Jillian Orme, manager, said the area has since been made safe and that debris was being removed on Tuesday morning.

Part of the wall at The Pleasaunce or Harbord Road in Overstrand has been damaged after a van crashed into it. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

"It's just another day at the Pleasaunce," she said.

"One day is never the same as the next.

"But the driver appeared to be very shook up."

Harbord Road in Overstrand where a van crashed into the wall of The Pleasaunce. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The delivery company's insurers will pay for the repairs which will see the wall rebuilt by specialists according to strict stipulations.

The Pleasaunce was built in 1897 by Edwardian architect Edwin Lutyens for Lord and Lady Battersea.

In 1937 it was bought by Christian Endeavor, who run the site as a holiday centre for Christians from around the world.

Part of the wall at The Pleasaunce or Harbord Road in Overstrand has been damaged after a van crashed into it. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden







