Trains cancelled after lorry crashes into bridge

Train services from Norwich have been cancelled after a lorry crashed into a railway bridge.

The lorry hit the bridge in North Walsham at about 2.30pm today, with the 2.45pm service from Norwich to Sheringham and the 3.45pm service from Sheringham to Norwich cancelled.

More disruption is expected until further notice.

A Network Rail engineer is currently on the way to the bridge, located between stations in North Walsham and Gunton, where they will have to examine and pass the bridge fit for service, before trains can run between Norwich and Cromer.

Due to the incident, Greater Anglia tickets are being accepted on local Sanders buses X44, X55 and Coasthopper, between Norwich and Sheringham.

Specific alterations as a result of the crash can be found on the Great Anglia website.