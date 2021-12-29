Busy route to Norwich will see speed limit reduced to 10mph

Norwich Road will see its speed limit reduced to 10mph for two days, as lining work is carried out.

A busy route from a north Norfolk town to Norwich will see its speed limit reduced to 10mph as new lines are painted on the road.

Norwich Road in North Walsham will be impacted by the new temporary speed limit on January 17 and 18 between 9am and 5pm.

The speed restrictions will be in place from the North Walsham exit to the junction with Westwick Road and Swanton Abbott Road.

It comes after temporary traffic lights which have caused delays were erected on the road at the junction with Nursery Drive and will remain in place until December 31.

