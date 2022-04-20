Busy town centre road to close for two months due to gas works

Norwich Road in Aylsham will close for two months. - Credit: Google Maps

A busy road north Norfolk town centre road will close for two months due to gas mains replacement work.

Norwich Road in Aylsham will close from April 25 to June 3 from its junction with Palmers Lane for 50m northwards towards the town centre.

The road will remain open for access during the Norfolk County Council works which are expected to take around 40 days to complete, however it could run for a maximum of 18 months if necessary.

A diversion will be in place via Norwich Road, Burgh Road and the A140 Aylsham Bypass, before drivers will return to Norwich Road.