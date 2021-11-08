Graham Jones, from Antingham, has said the terms and conditions notice at North Walsham railway station carpark is "unreadable". - Credit: Submitted

A sign listing the terms and conditions at a railway station car park is "unreadable", according to a former councillor.

Graham Jones, 78, said that NCP, the company which runs the car park at North Walsham train station on behalf of Greater Anglia, is "deliberately making it difficult to pay".

A terms and conditions notice at North Walsham railway station carpark. - Credit: Submitted

Mr Jones, a former county and district councillor from Antingham, drove to the station on Wednesday (November 3) in order to buy a train ticket to go to Norwich.

He said the sign displaying the T&Cs is "about 7ft8. It is certainly taller than me".

"You'd have missed the train by the time you were finished reading them," he added.

"Greater Anglia should be encouraging people to take the train and not discouraging them by using this parking company."

Mr Jones also said he couldn't put money in the machine because it was out of order and a notice taped to the machine said fees could be paid by phoning a number or visiting a website.

The broken ticket machine at North Walsham railway station carpark. - Credit: Submitted

"I rang the number up but they said they don't deal with calls for payment and the only way to pay would be to go on the website but my phone could not access the internet at the time.

"Imagine someone from North Walsham, quite elderly, in that situation trying to pay for parking," he added.

Mr Jones then drove to Norwich train station to buy a ticket and also complained to Greater Anglia.

"I shouldn't have had to drive 37 miles to get a ticket. I was fuming," he said.

"I think that NCP are deliberately making it difficult to pay so that they can collect the £60 fine and and it seems to fit the way they work."

Graham Jones, Green candidate for Trunch in the 2019 North Norfolk District Council election. Picture: SUPPLIED BY THE CANDIDATE - Credit: Supplied by Graham Jones

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said: “The car park pay and display machine at North Walsham is no longer in use and will soon be removed. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“Signs on the machine direct customers to the payment options including the website www.paybyphone.co.uk or the paybyphone app.

"People can also pay for parking by using the ticket machine at the station. This will issue a ticket which customers can display in their car window.

“Anyone who needs help using the ticket machine at the station can press a button and speak to someone in our offices at Norwich, who will guide them through the steps.”

NCP has been contacted for comment.