Where can I park during North Walsham works?

Motorists have been issued new advice over where they can park in North Walsham during town centre works.

More than £3 million is being spent on upgrading the town's Market Place and surrounding areas, with "significant disruption" expected until the end of the year.

Richard Kershaw, portfolio holder for sustainable growth at North Norfolk District Council, said: “We appreciate everybody’s patience while these major works are carried out in North Walsham.

"Once completed the town centre will be significantly improved and an even more welcoming place for visitors to enjoy and residents to be proud of.”

During the works:

- Bank Loke car park will be open every day with usual charges applied, except Thursdays when it hosts the town’s weekly market.

- New Road car park will also open every day. Refurbished public toilets and a bus station have recently been added to this car park. This was done in order to relieve congestion between the post office and Lidl, and means buses no longer go through Market Place.

- Vicarage Street car park has been free to park at since September 12. New public loos including Changing Places facilities will be built there in January, replacing older toilets.

- Mundesley Road car park will be free for two hours during the works, following a three-week closure for surface works, from Monday, September 19.

- For town centre workers and long-stay users can park at a free car park off Hornbeam Road - a 10-minute walk from the town centre.

- Once the works are finished the free 30-minute spaces on the Market Place will be gone. They will be replaced by free 60-minute spaces on parts of the Bank Loke and Vicarage Street car parks.

Motorists with blue badges will still be able to park at the Market Place itself, as four spaces will be kept for them.

Road closures, which started on September 12, include:

- Market Street and Kings Arms Street are closed to through traffic for eight weeks. Access to property will be maintained via a gateman.

- Market Place is be closed for 23 weeks. Loading and disabled Parking will still be available.

- The taxi rank on Market Street has been temporarily relocated to Church Street.