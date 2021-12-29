Part of busy road in north Norfolk to close for eight weeks

North Walsham Road in Trunch will close for eight weeks as drainage work is completed. - Credit: Google Maps

Part of a busy road in north Norfolk is to close for eight weeks as £75,000 drainage work is carried out.

North Walsham Road will be closed from Tuesday, January 4, from Cornish Avenue to Front Street in Trunch, as a junction is resurfaced and a soakaway system is installed in the highway verge.

As work progresses a different section of the road will be closed for five days at a time, with a signed diversion in place.

Access to businesses and properties within the road closure area will be maintained but Norfolk County Council warned that delays may be unavoidable and access will need to be from one end of the closure dependant on where workers are at that time.

Members of the team will be on-site to help residents and business owners.

The work will aim to to help alleviate the ponding water issue along North Walsham Road.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.