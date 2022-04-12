News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Work to build bus interchange on part of car park site to start this month

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:54 AM April 12, 2022
There will be a new bus interchange on part of the site of North Walsham's New Road car park. 

- Credit: HAZ North Walsham

Work to build a new bus interchange on part of a car park site in North Walsham will begin at the end of the month. 

Three-way temporary traffic lights will be in operation outside of New Road Car Park, from Monday, April 25, which is where the new interchange will be built. 

In late May the car park will close for two days while resurfacing work takes place.

Work is expected to end in late June and will see parking spaces reduced from 67 to 39. 

Norfolk County Council has said the new bus interchange will ease congestion caused by buses stopping in Yarmouth Road outside Lidl.

With the exception of two days in May, the car park will remain in operation while work is carried out but the council has warned there will be some disruption and spaces will be reduced. 

The project is being delivered as part of the High Street Heritage Action Zone (HAZ) work and is funded by Norfolk County Council with contributions from North Norfolk District Council and North Walsham Town Council.


