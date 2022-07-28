News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Traffic & Travel

Bus interchange about to open in north Norfolk

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:32 AM July 28, 2022
There will be a new bus interchange on part of the site of North Walsham's New Road car park. 

North Walsham's new bus interchange should be operational within a couple of days. 

Councillor Eric Seward from North Norfolk District Council said the interchange, or "travel hub" at the New Road Car Park, would be up and running by Monday, August 1.

Mr Seward, NNDC's portfolio holder for finance and assets, said: "This is something that has been a longstanding need in the town. We have a turnover per month of something like 30,000 passengers. 

"This is an exceptionally good example of councils at all levels working together."

Councillor Eric Seward, portfolio holder for finance and assets at North Norfolk District Council.

The district council has provided the land for the interchange and is refurbishing the toilets at the car park, the county council has put forward funding and the town council is paying for the site's new bus shelters at a cost of £20,000.

The interchange will feature electronic information boards so people will be able to see how many minutes they have to wait for their bus.

