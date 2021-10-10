Overturned tractor blocks north Norfolk road

Published: 11:18 AM October 10, 2021 Updated: 12:29 PM October 10, 2021

The B1105 near North Barsham - Credit: Google

Drivers are being advised to avoid the B1105 between Fakenham and Wells.

The road was blocked near the North Barsham junction, according to Norfolk Police.

The blockage was reportedly a tractor and trailer that rolled over.

Road blocked #B1105 between Fakenham and Wells near to North Barsham junction. Please avoid area and use alternative routes. #norfolkroads #CCR — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) October 10, 2021

Police were at the scene.

Queues were building, with traffic moving slowly around the junction.

The road is now clear, according to police.

