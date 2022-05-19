News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Traffic & Travel

The north Norfolk roads closing for the Queen's Jubilee

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 5:19 PM May 19, 2022
A jubilee street party in Aylsham in 2012. Various streets around north Norfolk

A jubilee street party in Aylsham in 2012. Various streets around north Norfolk will be closed for Platinum Jubilee celebrations this year. - Credit: Archant

Road closures have been announced for various towns and villages across north Norfolk for street parties and other events to mark the Queen's platinum jubilee. 

Here is a list of the closures announced so far by Norfolk County Council. 

Thursday, June 2

Cromer: Town centre roads including High Street, Brook Street, part of Garden Street, New Street and Bond Street will be closed 1pm-7pm, there will be a diversion in place around Church Street and Louden Road. 

Holt: Market Place, Fish Hill, Star Plain and Bull Alley closed 7am-6pm.

Mundesley: Beach Road from High Street east closed 2pm-11pm.

Friday, June 3

Briston: Church Street from The Lane south will be closed for the Jubilee Gala Pram Race, 4pm-8pm.

Itteringham: New Road closed south-west from the Common, 11am-4pm.

Saturday, June 4

Cromer: St Martin's Close west from Mill Road will be closed 10am-11.59pm. 

Holt: 34 Kenwyn Close to 35 Hendrie Road closed midday-6pm.

Edgefield: The Green from Norwich Road south closed 1pm-7pm.

Sunday, June 5

Aylsham: The 'triangle' of Red Lion Street, Penfold Street and Market Place closed 6am-10pm.

Blakeney: London Street south from the Quay closed 9am-8pm for Blakeney's Big Platinum Jubilee Lunch. 

Brancaster: Part of London Street closed 10am-5pm.

Coltishall: White Lion Road north from Wroxham Road closed 10am-5pm.

Cromer: Alfred Road north from Bernard Road closed 7am-11pm; Bernard Road closed 10am-10pm; 

Holt: Market Place, Fish Hill, Star Plain and Bull Alley closed 7am-6pm. St Andrews close closed 7.30am-7.30pm.

Langham: Holt Road from North Street east closed 3pm-7pm. 

Overstrand: The Londs from the High Street north will be closed 8am-6pm 

Reepham: Ollands Road will be closed 10am-11am and part of Market Place/Church Hill will be closed 9am-8pm. 

Sheringham: High Street, and part of Station Road and Church Street will be closed 10.30am-4pm.

Stalham: Part of the High Street, Brunstead Road and Bank Street will be closed 10am-6pm.

