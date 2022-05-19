The north Norfolk roads closing for the Queen's Jubilee
Road closures have been announced for various towns and villages across north Norfolk for street parties and other events to mark the Queen's platinum jubilee.
Here is a list of the closures announced so far by Norfolk County Council.
Thursday, June 2
Cromer: Town centre roads including High Street, Brook Street, part of Garden Street, New Street and Bond Street will be closed 1pm-7pm, there will be a diversion in place around Church Street and Louden Road.
Holt: Market Place, Fish Hill, Star Plain and Bull Alley closed 7am-6pm.
Mundesley: Beach Road from High Street east closed 2pm-11pm.
Friday, June 3
Briston: Church Street from The Lane south will be closed for the Jubilee Gala Pram Race, 4pm-8pm.
Itteringham: New Road closed south-west from the Common, 11am-4pm.
Saturday, June 4
Cromer: St Martin's Close west from Mill Road will be closed 10am-11.59pm.
Holt: 34 Kenwyn Close to 35 Hendrie Road closed midday-6pm.
Edgefield: The Green from Norwich Road south closed 1pm-7pm.
Sunday, June 5
Aylsham: The 'triangle' of Red Lion Street, Penfold Street and Market Place closed 6am-10pm.
Blakeney: London Street south from the Quay closed 9am-8pm for Blakeney's Big Platinum Jubilee Lunch.
Brancaster: Part of London Street closed 10am-5pm.
Coltishall: White Lion Road north from Wroxham Road closed 10am-5pm.
Cromer: Alfred Road north from Bernard Road closed 7am-11pm; Bernard Road closed 10am-10pm;
Holt: Market Place, Fish Hill, Star Plain and Bull Alley closed 7am-6pm. St Andrews close closed 7.30am-7.30pm.
Langham: Holt Road from North Street east closed 3pm-7pm.
Overstrand: The Londs from the High Street north will be closed 8am-6pm
Reepham: Ollands Road will be closed 10am-11am and part of Market Place/Church Hill will be closed 9am-8pm.
Sheringham: High Street, and part of Station Road and Church Street will be closed 10.30am-4pm.
Stalham: Part of the High Street, Brunstead Road and Bank Street will be closed 10am-6pm.