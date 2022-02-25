News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Main village road closed after wall collapses

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:11 AM February 25, 2022
Mundesley High Street is closed in both directions after a garden wall collapsed.

Mundesley High Street is closed in both directions after a garden wall collapsed. - Credit: Russell Sparkes

A village road is closed in both directions after a garden wall collapsed.

Police attended the scene on Tuesday, February 24.

Police attended the scene on Thursday, February 24. - Credit: Russell Sparkes

Police were called to Mundesley High Street at 2.40pm on Thursday, February 24, to reports that debris was scattered in the road.

The road is set to reopen on Saturday, February 26.

The road is set to reopen on Saturday, February 26. - Credit: Russell Sparkes

Highways then attended the scene and have closed the road until Saturday (February 26) morning.

