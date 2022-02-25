Main village road closed after wall collapses

Mundesley High Street is closed in both directions after a garden wall collapsed. - Credit: Russell Sparkes

A village road is closed in both directions after a garden wall collapsed.

Police attended the scene on Thursday, February 24. - Credit: Russell Sparkes

Police were called to Mundesley High Street at 2.40pm on Thursday, February 24, to reports that debris was scattered in the road.

The road is set to reopen on Saturday, February 26. - Credit: Russell Sparkes

Highways then attended the scene and have closed the road until Saturday (February 26) morning.

