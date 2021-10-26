News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Traffic & Travel

Van driver seriously injured in collision with tractor

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 12:49 PM October 26, 2021   
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision on Norwich Road, Buxton, near the junction with Carters Lane.

A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Buxton.

The collision between a blue New Holland tractor and trailer and a white Ford Transit van happened in Norwich Road, near the junction with Carters Lane, around 5.33pm on Monday, October 25.

Emergency services attended the scene and the driver of the Ford Transit van, a man aged in his 30s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

He remains in hospital with serious injuries to his lower body.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the manner of driving of either vehicle before the collision to contact PC Mike Stolworthy at Acle Roads & Armed Policing Team on 101, quoting incident number 321 of 25 October 2021.

