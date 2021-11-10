Lorry crash causes delays on A149

The road where the lorry crashed on the A149 Yarmouth Road in Norfolk. - Credit: Google Maps

There are delays on the A149 in north Norfolk after a crash involving a lorry.

Police were called to the single vehicle crash on Yarmouth Road, close to Briggate, at 3.15pm on Wednesday.

Following the incident, traffic has been impacted on the route between North Walsham and Smallburgh.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called at 3.15pm this afternoon to deal with a single vehicle collision at Briggate.

"There is quite a bit of traffic as a lorry is blocking the road.

"There are not believed to be any serious injuries but we remain at the scene."

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.