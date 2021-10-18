News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Traffic & Travel

Car overturns in north Norfolk crash

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:18 PM October 18, 2021   
The A148 near Holt, Norfolk

The A148 near Holt - Credit: Google

Drivers are being advised to avoid the A148 near Holt following a collision.

Police and fire crews were called to the scene at 5.12pm.

Two cars collided on the eastbound carriageway of the Holt bypass, with one vehicle overturning.

Fire crews made the scene safe and there are thought to be no serious injuries.

Some traffic is building between the roundabout between the A148 and the B1110 and Hempstead Road.

You may also want to watch:

Emergency services remain at the scene.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Hotel in north Norfolk named one of the best in the UK
  2. 2 Callum, 9, finds mystery bone while fossil hunting on the beach
  3. 3 'She shouted for 90 minutes': Councillor guilty of harassing railway staff
  1. 4 Christmas Lights Walk with toasted marshmallows coming to garden
  2. 5 Revealed: The most expensive towns to buy a home in Norfolk
  3. 6 Bone found on beach by Callum, 9, may have been from a woolly rhino
  4. 7 Country park awarded 'Green Flag' for 17th year in a row
  5. 8 Pedestrian hit by lorry in Aylsham
  6. 9 The most popular baby names in Norfolk in 2020 are revealed
  7. 10 Husband donates £1m to cancer research so 'no one else goes through same pain'
Norfolk Live
Holt News
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Gangway, a new cocktail bar in Sheringham, with owner William Chandler

Cocktail bar with 'European feel' opens in Sheringham

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
The Original Factory Shop will open its brand-new store in the North Norfolk Retail Park in Cromer on October 14. 

The Original Factory Shop to open new site in north Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Brenda Barnes being treated by paramedics after she was knocked to the

Woman's hip broken after 'rugby tackle' by pair of dogs

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Bryan Adams will perform at the Blickling Estate in Norfolk on his 2022 UK tour. 

Music

Bryan Adams announces 2022 Norfolk concert

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon