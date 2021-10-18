Car overturns in north Norfolk crash
Published: 7:18 PM October 18, 2021
Drivers are being advised to avoid the A148 near Holt following a collision.
Police and fire crews were called to the scene at 5.12pm.
Two cars collided on the eastbound carriageway of the Holt bypass, with one vehicle overturning.
Fire crews made the scene safe and there are thought to be no serious injuries.
Some traffic is building between the roundabout between the A148 and the B1110 and Hempstead Road.
Emergency services remain at the scene.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
