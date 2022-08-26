Extending rail line into town 'could cost £5 million'

David Bill, right, with Holt mayor Rodney Smith and North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker looking at a model of the plans. - Credit: Supplied by David Bill

Plans to reconnect Holt to the national rail network could cost up to £5 million, one of its advocates has said.

An aim of the Norfolk Orbital Railway project is to extend rail track from the North Norfolk Railway (NNR) heritage-line station at High Kelling around a mile along the A148 bypass to the western side of Norwich Road near Holt town centre, where a new station could be built next to an existing primary school.

David Bill, director and trustee of the Norfolk Orbital Railway project, said this could one day see Greater Anglia trains running all the way from Norwich to Holt via Cromer and Sheringham.

David Bill, director and trustee of the Norfolk Orbital Railway project. - Credit: Archant

But Mr Bill said there were still significant challenges ahead, even though they secured a crucial piece of land between Cromer Road and the bypass late last year.

He said: "The key now to moving forward is to have it confirmed by the county council that the land beside the bypass into Holt is available.

The overall goal of the group is to create a 'loop' around which regular train services could run in north and mid Norfolk called the Norfolk Orbital Railway. - Credit: Archant

"People tell us its tight and it can't be done.

"But we've surveyed it very accurately, checked it against the regulations and we're confident that there is room for a single track to be built."

Mr Bill said one issue was the plan would necessitate a level crossing at Station Road - which he said Network Rail would oppose on principle.

Joe Penfold, left, and David Bill looking at a model Mr Penfold has created, showing how a station could be built in Holt. - Credit: Supplied by David Bill

He said: "Our argument is that the trains we propose to run into Holt will be at a low speed, and they won't be that often."

Mr Bill said another challenge would be raising the funds to pay for the new station. He said: "It has been suggested that £5 million is needed."

Duncan Baker, North Norfolk MP, has recently met with some of the backers in the railway extension.

Mr Baker said: "It was fascinating to hear their plans. There are significant barriers, they will need to get planning permission and an enormous amount of funding to achieve their dream.

"It would be absolutely phenomenal and I will be more than supportive to see their plans progress."

Railway to Holt: An 'aspiration'

Joe Penfold, from Cley next the Sea, has built a model of the proposed railway extension and has carried out on-site measurements to make sure the plans are feasible.

Mr Penfold said the designs the group had prepared were not intended to be "set in stone", but represented an idea of how the project could work.

He said: "A very important word to use is aspirational, rather than actual proposals."

Mr Penfold said there would be two phases to the extension - firstly to get the line to Station Road, where a "temporary terminus" could be built.

A further section could be built later to the other side of Norwich Road, where there would be room for a 120m-long platform, next to the site of the primary school.



