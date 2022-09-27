Roadworks are planned for Bond Street in Cromer after concerns about lorries and luton vans colliding with Haverhill House (pictured). - Credit: Cromer Town Council

A pavement at a busy junction in Cromer will be widened after multiple incidents of lorries and luton vans crashing into a building with a distinctive turret.

Work to increase the width of the path and install two new bollards outside Haverhill House on Bond Street will start on October 10 and is due to take five days to complete, weather permitting.

It comes after concerns that residents would have to meet the costs for repairs after multiple vehicle collisions with the property.

Norfolk County Council said the work was aimed at improving pedestrian safety and making it easier and safer for HGVs to turn into Bond Street.

Tim Adams, leader of North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) and member of Cromer Town Council, said: "It was a concern that there have been multiple issues with lorries and luton vans hitting Haverhill House on Bond Street.

"The exterior of the property has been refurbished very sympathetically recently, and it was a concern that residents may have to continue to absorb the costs of repairs due to vehicle collisions."

Mr Adams also said that the property is an "appreciable asset of the town centre conservation area with its distinctive turret which has been hit by vehicles a number of times previously".

"The project will build the pavement out into the junction and hopefully reduce the risk of collisions," he added.

The road will be closed between Mount Street and Church Street during the works.

Access to properties within the closure will be maintained at all times, and a diversion along Mount Street and Church Street will be put in place.

Tim Adams, leader of North Norfolk District Council. - Credit: Supplied by the Liberal Democrat

Cromer Town Council is supporting the work, which will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors at a cost of £2,379.

The county council has thanked people for their patience while the footway improvement work is carried out.

In April this year, figures from the Land Registry revealed that Bond Street was the cheapest place to buy a house in north Norfolk.

The average sale price between 2017 and 2021 was £99,250.