Road blocked after four-car crash in Cromer

Police are on scene in the A148 Holt Road in Cromer after a four car crash. - Credit: Google

A road is blocked in Cromer following a crash.

Police were called to the scene in Holt Road at 1.48pm on Thursday, February 17, after reports of a four-car crash.

The East of England Ambulance Service are at the scene and the road remains blocked.

The extent of injuries is unknown.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.