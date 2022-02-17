Road blocked after four-car crash in Cromer
Published: 5:01 PM February 17, 2022
- Credit: Google
A road is blocked in Cromer following a crash.
Police were called to the scene in Holt Road at 1.48pm on Thursday, February 17, after reports of a four-car crash.
The East of England Ambulance Service are at the scene and the road remains blocked.
The extent of injuries is unknown.
