Road blocked after four-car crash in Cromer

Robbie Nichols

Published: 5:01 PM February 17, 2022
Police are on scene in the A148 Holt Road in Cromer after a four car crash.

Police are on scene in the A148 Holt Road in Cromer after a four car crash. - Credit: Google

A road is blocked in Cromer following a crash.

Police were called to the scene in Holt Road at 1.48pm on Thursday, February 17, after reports of a four-car crash.

The East of England Ambulance Service are at the scene and the road remains blocked.

The extent of injuries is unknown.

