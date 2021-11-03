Fire crews attend crash blocking north Norfolk road
Published: 7:57 AM November 3, 2021
Drivers are being advised to avoid North Walsham Road in Felmingham following an accident.
The crash happened at about 6.30am this morning, November 3.
The road is currently blocked in both directions.
A fire crew from North Walsham received a call at 6.42am and attended the accident.
The crew made the scene safe.
Traffic is moving slowly in the area around the accident.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
