Fire crews attend crash blocking north Norfolk road

A fire crew from North Walsham attended the crash - Credit: Chris Bishop

Drivers are being advised to avoid North Walsham Road in Felmingham following an accident.

The crash happened at about 6.30am this morning, November 3.

The road is currently blocked in both directions.

A fire crew from North Walsham received a call at 6.42am and attended the accident.

The crew made the scene safe.

You may also want to watch:

Traffic is moving slowly in the area around the accident.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.



