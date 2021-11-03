News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Fire crews attend crash blocking north Norfolk road

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:57 AM November 3, 2021
A fire crew from North Walsham attended the crash - Credit: Chris Bishop

Drivers are being advised to avoid North Walsham Road in Felmingham following an accident.

The crash happened at about 6.30am this morning, November 3.

The road is currently blocked in both directions.

A fire crew from North Walsham received a call at 6.42am and attended the accident.

The crew made the scene safe.

Traffic is moving slowly in the area around the accident.

Norfolk Live
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service
North Walsham News

