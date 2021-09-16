Delays expected on A149 due to roadworks

Published: 1:35 PM September 16, 2021

Roadworks are planned on the A149 at the end of the month

Delays are expected on the A149 later this month due to essential work being carried out by Norfolk County Council.

Resurfacing works will begin on Monday, September 27, on the A149 between Old Market Road and The Staithe in Stalham.

The work will take approximately one day to complete depending on the weather.

Traffic will be controlled using temporary traffic signals and will be able to pass the roadworks.

Access to businesses and homes within the area will be maintained at all times.

The roadworks are being funded by Anglian Water Authority and are being carried out by Norfolk County Council's Community & Environmental Services Department and its contractors.